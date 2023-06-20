KSP: 7-year-old accidentally shoots, kills 5-year-old in Jackson County
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating an accidental shooting in Jackson County.
They were called to a home on Coal Road just before 5:30 p.m. Monday to assist in an accidental shooting.
Initial investigation indicates a 5-year-old child was accidentally shot by a 7-year-old child inside the home.
Life-saving measures were attempted on the scene, but the child died.
Foul play is not suspected.
