Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Lexington woman comes face-to-face with bear peeking in her window

People who live in the Durbin Lane area of southern Fayette County, near the Kentucky River,...
People who live in the Durbin Lane area of southern Fayette County, near the Kentucky River, reported seeing a bear.(WKYT viewer)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An unusual sight Tuesday morning in Lexington.

People who live in the Durbin Lane area of southern Fayette County, near the Kentucky River, reported seeing a bear.

Jane Harrod says her family has owned land in the area for as long as Kentucky has been Kentucky.

“There’s a lot of history here,” said Harrod. “This was an old place you could cross the river. The buffalo crossed.”

Her property is picturesquely perched in the hills above the Kentucky River, leaving the hustle and bustle of Lexington far behind.

Those large wildlife sightings have become scarce for Harrod - until now.

“The cats tipped me off. I reached out to pet one, and it dove under the bed,” said Harrod.

When she got up and looked, a black bear was peeking in her window. Harrod scared it off, but it came back twice.

“I looked out again, and it’s on the post next to the barn, standing up on the fence just peering at the window, like, ‘Hmm, I wonder if I can try this again?’” said Harrod.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife tells us that bear roaming is typical for young males at this time of year as they are out on their own for the first time and looking for a new home, even if that search brings them close to some very urban areas.

Harrod and her neighbors think this young bear could be one of the cubs that were spotted with its mother in this same area exactly one year ago. It also paid a visit to Cory Shenk.

“It looks like it was probably a year old and maybe momma had said, ‘Alright, you have to go off on your own.’ So, I think they’re possibly connected in that way, and I think it’s kinda cool,” said Harrod.

While the encounters were startling, they know this bear is just foraging. These neighbors encourage others in the area to just be smart with food and take precautions.

“I’ve gotten lax about throwing a tomato or a banana peel out on the ground to compost,” said Harrod. “I won’t be doing that anymore.”

Fish and Wildlife officials say because this is normal behavior, they will leave bears like this alone unless they start to cause any trouble.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Police investigation underway in Portland neighborhood
Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Portland neighborhood
LMPD investigating boating death on the Ohio River
Lisa G. Tesch, 51, is being sought by Jeffersonville, Ind. , police in connection with the...
Jeffersonville Police searching for grandmother accused of toddler’s death in hit-and-run
Bosque Redondo, trained by Alexis Claire, died days after an Allowance race on May 13.
KHRC releases 5th necropsy report for horse that died at Churchill Downs

Latest News

***Image for use with WX forecast on a rainy day. Be sure to change out this text***
FORECAST: More pockets of heavy rain this afternoon
Officers responded to a report of a man down in the 7400 block of Avalon Springs Drive around...
22-year-old man killed in Highview neighborhood shooting identified
Rex Wright, Jr., 23, of Louisville, was arrested on a warrant for one count of assault and six...
LMPD arrests suspect sought before attempted carjacking, officer-involved shooting
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 6/20