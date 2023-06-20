Louisville job fair hosting interviews for hundreds of positions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Companies in Louisville and Southern Indiana will be together in one place doing interviews as part of a Louisville Job Fair on Wednesday.

The job fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium’s PNC Club, according to a release.

More than 100 jobs are available from 25 companies, including Bellarmine University, Crown Staffing, Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, Norton Healthcare, TARC and more.

The event is free with free parking offered at Cardinal Stadium.

Guests can pre-register for the event online here or register at the door.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.