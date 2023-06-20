Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville man arrested, accused of impersonating peace officer

William May
William May(LMDC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing several charges after police accused him of impersonating a peace officer.

An arrest slip said a deputy traveling North on Westport Road noticed a Silver minivan traveling south on Westport with red and blue lights and sirens activated.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop after watching the driver disregard a “red traffic control device.”

Police said the minivan had a siren box on top, with police-style lights on the front and back.

The deputy noticed a DEA badge hanging off the rearview mirror, with a police-style radio in the center console.

Police asked the driver, 74-year-old William May, to step out of the car and was arrested.

The arrest slip said a firearm was found on his right hip. May told the deputy he is a retired FBI agent and currently works part-time with the DEA>

He said he had the lights and siren activated because he also works for a security company and was trying to slow down a speeding car that passed him.

Inside his car were several hats that said NY PD, SWAT, Special Forces, DEA, Police, and Security.

The deputy said he also found a police-style baton and several knives.

May was charged with one count of improper use of red lights, impersonating a peace officer and disregarding a traffic control device.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Police investigation underway in Portland neighborhood
Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Portland neighborhood
LMPD investigating boating death on the Ohio River
Lisa G. Tesch, 51, is being sought by Jeffersonville, Ind. , police in connection with the...
Jeffersonville Police searching for grandmother accused of toddler’s death in hit-and-run
Bosque Redondo, trained by Alexis Claire, died days after an Allowance race on May 13.
KHRC releases 5th necropsy report for horse that died at Churchill Downs

Latest News

Super Student Athletes to host 7v7 middle school football showcase
Body camera footage documents Gregory's arrest
Body camera footage shows murder defendent discussing Timothy McVeigh
More than 100 kids gathered with community leaders and area engineers to build their visions of...
Middle schoolers build replica of Charlestown with LEGO
Companies in Louisville and Southern Indiana will be together in one place doing interviews as...
Louisville job fair hosting interviews for hundreds of positions