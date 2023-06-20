Louisville man arrested, accused of impersonating peace officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing several charges after police accused him of impersonating a peace officer.

An arrest slip said a deputy traveling North on Westport Road noticed a Silver minivan traveling south on Westport with red and blue lights and sirens activated.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop after watching the driver disregard a “red traffic control device.”

Police said the minivan had a siren box on top, with police-style lights on the front and back.

The deputy noticed a DEA badge hanging off the rearview mirror, with a police-style radio in the center console.

Police asked the driver, 74-year-old William May, to step out of the car and was arrested.

The arrest slip said a firearm was found on his right hip. May told the deputy he is a retired FBI agent and currently works part-time with the DEA>

He said he had the lights and siren activated because he also works for a security company and was trying to slow down a speeding car that passed him.

Inside his car were several hats that said NY PD, SWAT, Special Forces, DEA, Police, and Security.

The deputy said he also found a police-style baton and several knives.

May was charged with one count of improper use of red lights, impersonating a peace officer and disregarding a traffic control device.

