Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Mage takes center stage at Kentucky Derby Museum’s ‘Winner’s Circle’ exhibit

The Mage replica sits inside the Kentucky Derby Museum mounted by jockey Javier Castellano.
The Mage replica sits inside the Kentucky Derby Museum mounted by jockey Javier Castellano.(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The newest addition to the Kentucky Derby Museum is finished: the complete retelling of Kentucky Derby 149.

The first thing you may notice is the replica horse painted to match everything from Mage’s distinct color and markings to the nasal strips worn by the most recent winner of the Garland of Roses.

Artist Mike Prather takes the horse each year into the basement of the museum and the replica doesn’t leave until he’s finished. Along with Mage is winning jockey Javier Castellano and identical silks to the ones he wore in he race.

In the exhibit you’ll find Mage’s race-worn bridle, a hat signed by Mage ownership and two of his race-worn shoes, still full of dirt from race day.

The exhibit has been a hit already as people from across the world stopped to relive the race that made Mage a champion.

“There’s been a lot of interest already in just the few days since we had everything up,” said museum spokesperson Katrina Helmer, “people taking pictures, being able to learn about all the different people involved with Mage specifically.”

Mage’s fantastic finish has also been added to the museum’s 18 minute movie, The Greatest Race, which is part of the museum tour.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Police investigation underway in Portland neighborhood
Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Portland neighborhood
LMPD investigating boating death on the Ohio River
Lisa G. Tesch, 51, is being sought by Jeffersonville, Ind. , police in connection with the...
Jeffersonville Police searching for grandmother accused of toddler’s death in hit-and-run
Bosque Redondo, trained by Alexis Claire, died days after an Allowance race on May 13.
KHRC releases 5th necropsy report for horse that died at Churchill Downs

Latest News

Zoneton firefighters and a fireworks vendor teamed up to offer safety tips to residents who...
Tips from the experts about fireworks safety
Two Louisville nursing homes will be shutting down and paying penalties after site visits by...
Louisville nursing homes shut down after reports of neglect, rodent infestation
Programs will be offered daily at Louisville-area community centers during the evening.
Free summer youth programs now open at Louisville community centers
The Kentucky Science Center’s first new permanent exhibit since 2020 will soon be open to the...
Kentucky Science Center opens new young adult health exhibit