Middle schoolers build replica of Charlestown with LEGO

More than 100 kids gathered with community leaders and area engineers to build their visions of the town in LEGO form.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - The kickoff to Founders Week in Charlestown included a new event celebrating the city with LEGO.

More than 100 kids gathered with community leaders and area engineers to build their visions of the town in LEGO form on Tuesday morning at Charlestown Middle School.

Groups were asked to build the new Charlestown Elementary School, the city square and the Rose Island Amusement Park.

The event was inspired by a letter sent by middle school student Nehemiah Balenean to Mayor Treva Hodges, who asked city staff to consider building a LEGO Park in Charlestown.

Engineers with UofL Speed School, Core Construction and Maker 13 volunteered to help teach construction skills as children envisioned future builds for the town.

