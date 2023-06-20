Norton Healthcare holding free Hispanic/Latino health fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare will be hosting a free Hispanic/Latino health fair this week in Louisville.

The event will be held on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at St. Rita Catholic Church, which is located at 8709 Preston Highway.

The screenings and activities are free, but appointments are needed for some of the screenings, according to a release.

“The Hispanic ethnicity is at high risk for diseases such as Type 2 diabetes, which can lead to other health complications including heart disease, kidney disease and stroke,” said Maria F. Nota, M.D., pediatrician and community medical director, Institute for Health Equity, a Part of Norton Healthcare. “When you factor in other issues, such as language barriers and access to health care, it increases the odds of preventable diseases like diabetes going undetected and becoming life-threatening.”

Norton Healthcare said cholesterol checks will be available by appointment and that fasting for eight hours is required for accurate results. Additional health screenings that don’t require an appointment include blood pressure and blood sugar for those over 18 years of age. Home colon cancer screening test kits will be there as well.

Car seat installation checks will be done and there will be children’s activities, such as a bike rodeo.

There will be educational and community resources, like a food pantry, also at the event.

Call (502) 899-6842 to schedule an appointment.

