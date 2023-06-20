Contact Troubleshooters
Police investigating weekend shooting death in Grayson County

Police said a man was shot multiple times after he allegedly forcibly entered a woman’s home and then her bedroom.
By Brennan Crain
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BIG CLIFTY, Ky. (WBKO) – A death investigation is underway in Grayson County after police responded to a call late Saturday night.

Kentucky State Police said the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office asked for the assistance with an investigation after responding to a shooting at 1200 block of Mount Zion Road. The residence is in the Big Clifty community.

Police said a man was shot multiple times after he allegedly forcibly entered a woman’s home and then her bedroom. The intruder was later identified as Basil Ashley, 48, of Fern Creek.

The 45-year-old shooter was not named in a news release sent to area media.

Ashley’s body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. The woman was taken to Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center for observation of previous health issues.

Police said an investigation found the two had been in a relationship some time in the past. There was history of domestic violence, according to a news release.

A Grayson County grand jury is expected to review the case and decide whether to indict the alleged shooter.

The investigation remains ongoing.

