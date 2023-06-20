Recount results now in for Boonville Mayor race

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Warrick County, the results are in for a recount on the Boonville mayor position.

Officials say Deborah Stevens lost again to Bradley Downing.

Downing beat Stevens in the primary on May 2 by 12 votes.

Stevens requested a recount a few weeks ago, and payed the election board $100 to do it.

The paperwork from the circuit court shows Downing is still the winner of the Boonville Mayor election.

This time, Stevens lost by seven votes.

