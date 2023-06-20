Southern Indiana man arrested on child exploitation charges

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police arrested a 29-year-old man on Monday for child pornography charges following a 10-month investigation.

Joshua J. Johnson, from Columbus, Ind. was charged with possession and distribution of child pornography, according to a release from ISP.

The investigation began in August 2022 after a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police said on Monday morning, investigators executed a search warrant at Johnson’s home on Poshard Drive, with additional evidence collected leading to Johnson’s arrest.

Johnson was booked in Bartholomew County Jail. His trial date in Bartholomew County has not been set.

ISP said investigation is ongoing with additional charges possible.

