Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Southern Indiana man arrested on child exploitation charges

Joshua J. Johnson, from Columbus, Ind. was charged with possession and distribution of child...
Joshua J. Johnson, from Columbus, Ind. was charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.(Bartholomew County Jail)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police arrested a 29-year-old man on Monday for child pornography charges following a 10-month investigation.

Joshua J. Johnson, from Columbus, Ind. was charged with possession and distribution of child pornography, according to a release from ISP.

The investigation began in August 2022 after a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police said on Monday morning, investigators executed a search warrant at Johnson’s home on Poshard Drive, with additional evidence collected leading to Johnson’s arrest.

Johnson was booked in Bartholomew County Jail. His trial date in Bartholomew County has not been set.

ISP said investigation is ongoing with additional charges possible.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Police investigation underway in Portland neighborhood
Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Portland neighborhood
LMPD investigating boating death on the Ohio River
Lisa G. Tesch, 51, is being sought by Jeffersonville, Ind. , police in connection with the...
Jeffersonville Police searching for grandmother accused of toddler’s death in hit-and-run
Bosque Redondo, trained by Alexis Claire, died days after an Allowance race on May 13.
KHRC releases 5th necropsy report for horse that died at Churchill Downs

Latest News

People who live in the Durbin Lane area of southern Fayette County, near the Kentucky River,...
Lexington woman comes face-to-face with bear peeking in her window
4 thoroughbred horses killed in trailer fire on Bluegrass Parkway
Kentucky State Police are investigating an accidental shooting in Jackson County.
KSP: 7-year-old accidentally shoots, kills 5-year-old in Jackson County
One association said the Mayor of Georgetown ordered them to take down a sign outside of the...
Controversy over sign at Old Georgetown Cemetery