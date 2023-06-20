StormTALK! Weather Blog 6/20

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

A low pressure to the south will keep moisture levels high today. When you combine that with heating/sun breaks---the radar will light up with heavy downpours and isolated cases of downburst winds.

If you fall into one of the areas that picked up the 3-4″ of rain Monday, be extra weather aware today as your risk for flash flooding has gone up.

More on this setup in today’s video.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.