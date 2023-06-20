StormTALK! Weather Blog 6/20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -
A low pressure to the south will keep moisture levels high today. When you combine that with heating/sun breaks---the radar will light up with heavy downpours and isolated cases of downburst winds.
If you fall into one of the areas that picked up the 3-4″ of rain Monday, be extra weather aware today as your risk for flash flooding has gone up.
More on this setup in today’s video.
