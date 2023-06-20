Tips from the experts about fireworks safety

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A fireworks vendor joined with Zoneton firefighters to put on a show as a remind to all of us about fireworks safety ahead of the Independence Day holiday.

Keep in mind that under Kentucky law, anyone under 18 is not supposed to be the one setting off fireworks.

Make sure you are at least 200 feet away from any buildings or vehicles and have a garden hose and a five-gallon bucket of water nearby.

“Before you even start your show, you should take a water hose and wet down the grassy area all around where you’re going to be putting on your show,” said Mike Kimzey of Wacky Willy Fireworks, “That way if sparks come back down, especially with the dry weather we’ve had lately which you can’t tell the last couple days, so you don’t set a fire in your yard or where you’re working.”

Zoneton deputy chief Tracey Key said you should wear safety glasses and do one more thing.

“Things that no man likes to admit that he ever does is read the instructions and follow the safety instructions that are on the fireworks,” Key said.

When lighting fireworks, don’t use your average cigarette lighter but instead use a grill or candle lighter with a long handle.

Firefighters say they want you to have a fun party, but they don’t want to crash it so be safe.

Zoneton Fire will be visiting the roadside fireworks stands throughout the area between now and July 4th to make sure operators are also following the rules.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.