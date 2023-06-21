Contact Troubleshooters
23-year-old arrested in connection to double homicide outside Hoops Grill & Sports Bar

David Morales, 23
David Morales, 23(LMDC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in connection to a double homicide that happened outside Hoops Grill & Sports Bar in April 2022.

The shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. in the 6700 block of Strawberry Lane. Police found two men shot to death.

One was found inside a car and the other on the ground nearby.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 32-year-old Haris Boskailo and 21-year-old Alden Fernandez.

LMPD said they did not know if the two victims knew each other or were customers inside the restaurant.

On Monday, LMPD’s Homicide Unit arrested 23-year-old David Morales and charged him with two counts of complicity to murder, complicity to tampering with physical evidence and complicity to receiving stolen property under $10,000.

Morales is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Monday at 10 a.m. His bond was set at $500,000.

