Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Baby surrendered at Louisville Safe Haven Baby Box

An Okolona fire station that is home to Kentucky’s first Safe Haven Baby Box said a baby was...
An Okolona fire station that is home to Kentucky’s first Safe Haven Baby Box said a baby was recently surrendered.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Okolona fire station that is home to Kentucky’s first Safe Haven Baby Box said a baby was recently surrendered.

Officials with Okolona Fire Station #1 said the baby was surrendered on Tuesday night around 9 p.m. The baby has been reported safe and healthy.

Okolona Fire Station #1 was the first Baby Box location in Kentucky and was first presented in July 2021.

The baby was the second surrendered in Kentucky in 2023. So far this year, 11 total babies have been surrendered through the Baby Box program.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes allow women to surrender newborns in crisis circumstances without consequence. When a baby is placed within a Baby Box, an alarm notifies officials inside to retrieve the infant.

The infant will then be taken to the hospital for medical evaluation before being placed with a family who has signed up for fostering to adopt.

There are 151 Baby Boxes across the United States located in Indiana, Arkansas, Ohio, Kentucky, Florida, New Mexico, Tennessee, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Louisville nursing homes will be shutting down and paying penalties after site visits by...
Louisville nursing homes shut down after reports of neglect, rodent infestation
People who live in the Durbin Lane area of southern Fayette County, near the Kentucky River,...
Lexington woman comes face-to-face with bear peeking in her window
David Morales, 23
23-year-old arrested in connection to double homicide outside Hoops Grill & Sports Bar
Rex Wright, Jr., 23, of Louisville, was arrested on a warrant for one count of assault and six...
LMPD arrests suspect sought before attempted carjacking, officer-involved shooting
LMPD investigating boating death on the Ohio River

Latest News

Trent Taylor Sr. (left), Taylor's father, and attorney David Mour (right) commented on the case...
Grand Jury will not indict suspect in connection to deadly Shively Animal Clinic shooting
Jefferson’s Landing has 240 new units in the Okolona area.
New affordable housing community opens in Louisville’s Okolona neighborhood
Generic Basketball
The Basketball Tournament releases matchups for Louisville Regionals
The Board of Education has approved a plan that will allow the district to approve a tax rate...
JCPS Board approves plan to stop revenue growth at 4% from taxes