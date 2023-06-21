The Basketball Tournament releases matchups for Louisville Regionals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Basketball Tournament, a winner-take-all million-dollar basketball event happening this summer, announced the bracket for the Louisville Regionals happening at Freedom Hall.

The games are scheduled to take place from July 25 though July 29, according to a release. Freedom Hall will also host a TBT quarterfinals game on July 31.

Several University of Louisville alumni are playing with The Ville, the #2 seed in the Louisville Regional. The roster currently includes:

Rakeem Buckles (2009-12)

Peyton Siva (2009-13)

Russ Smith (2010-14)

Chane Behanan (2011-13)

Wayne Blackshear (2011-15)

Chinanu Onuaku (2014-16)

Dillon Avare (2014-16)

On Wednesday, officials revealed The Ville would be taking on #7 seed War Ready in a first-round game on July 25 at 7 p.m. War Ready is a team featuring alumni from the University of Auburn, including players from the 2018 Auburn Final Four team.

Other teams within the Louisville Regional include alumni from the University of Maryland and the University of Florida, as well as teams from Jackson, Tenn. and Georgia. The full bracket can be seen here.

The Louisville Regional championship game will take place on July 29 at 12 p.m., with the winner facing the Lubbock Regional champions on July 31 at 9 p.m.

Philadelphia is set to host the semifinal and championship games on Aug. 2 and 3.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

