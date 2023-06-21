Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

The Basketball Tournament releases matchups for Louisville Regionals

Generic Basketball
Generic Basketball(wtoc)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Basketball Tournament, a winner-take-all million-dollar basketball event happening this summer, announced the bracket for the Louisville Regionals happening at Freedom Hall.

The games are scheduled to take place from July 25 though July 29, according to a release. Freedom Hall will also host a TBT quarterfinals game on July 31.

Several University of Louisville alumni are playing with The Ville, the #2 seed in the Louisville Regional. The roster currently includes:

  • Rakeem Buckles (2009-12)
  • Peyton Siva (2009-13)
  • Russ Smith (2010-14)
  • Chane Behanan (2011-13)
  • Wayne Blackshear (2011-15)
  • Chinanu Onuaku (2014-16)
  • Dillon Avare (2014-16)

On Wednesday, officials revealed The Ville would be taking on #7 seed War Ready in a first-round game on July 25 at 7 p.m. War Ready is a team featuring alumni from the University of Auburn, including players from the 2018 Auburn Final Four team.

Other teams within the Louisville Regional include alumni from the University of Maryland and the University of Florida, as well as teams from Jackson, Tenn. and Georgia. The full bracket can be seen here.

The Louisville Regional championship game will take place on July 29 at 12 p.m., with the winner facing the Lubbock Regional champions on July 31 at 9 p.m.

Philadelphia is set to host the semifinal and championship games on Aug. 2 and 3.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Louisville nursing homes will be shutting down and paying penalties after site visits by...
Louisville nursing homes shut down after reports of neglect, rodent infestation
People who live in the Durbin Lane area of southern Fayette County, near the Kentucky River,...
Lexington woman comes face-to-face with bear peeking in her window
David Morales, 23
23-year-old arrested in connection to double homicide outside Hoops Grill & Sports Bar
Rex Wright, Jr., 23, of Louisville, was arrested on a warrant for one count of assault and six...
LMPD arrests suspect sought before attempted carjacking, officer-involved shooting
LMPD investigating boating death on the Ohio River

Latest News

Super Student Athletes to host 7v7 middle school football showcase
The Mage replica sits inside the Kentucky Derby Museum mounted by jockey Javier Castellano.
Mage takes center stage at Kentucky Derby Museum’s ‘Winner’s Circle’ exhibit
Derek Smith shootout to be held at Male High School
The University of Kentucky has announced the expansion of alcohol sales at sporting events.
UK announces expansion of alcohol sales to football, basketball games