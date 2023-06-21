Contact Troubleshooters
Duke Energy Foundation announces investment for Jefferson Community and Technical College

Duke Energy also said they’re proud to support the future talent pipeline in the region with this investment.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Duke Energy Foundation announced a $15,000 investment for JCTC’s program to train future linemen.

JCTC offers a program for students to earn their Utility Technician Certification. This gives students the resources needed for a career as a utility lineman working to restore power in any situation.

Duke Energy’s investment will provide enough money for the college to buy new equipment, materials and supplies that will enhance students’ learning experiences. This includes equipment to not only do their job quickly but to also be safe.

“All the equipment we have has been donated by LG&E, KU,” Duke Energy Government and Community Relations Manager Lisa Huber said. “All those good companies that gave us field equipment, which we use all the time, but it’s so limited. The more equipment we get, it really helps us out learning new skills to help get us a job.”

Duke Energy also said they’re proud to support the future talent pipeline in the region with this investment.

