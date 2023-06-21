Family Life Center moving on from $11 million community center, gym after scaled back funding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The St. Stephen Family Life Center is no longer moving forward with plans to build a new community center and gymnasium in the California neighborhood of West Louisville.

This comes after St. Stephen Church was allegedly told the city’s latest budget proposal scaled back the funds it would receive for it.

The church is now rejecting any city funds at all.

Under the original metro budget proposal from Mayor Craig Greenberg, the church would receive $5 million dollars for a Cultural Community Complex.

The church planned to fundraise an additional $6 million to cover the $11 million price tag.

Now, they said the proposal from the budget is $3 million. The additional funds now needed would be near impossible to raise in a timely manner, the church said.

“Social services are needed, but absolutely are not free,” said Family Life Center Interim Director Pat Mathison. “Someone must pay for them.”

The new complex at St. Stephen Church would host community events, including Simmons College basketball games, which are already held at the current church’s gym (usually at capacity).

It’s the only college-regulation court in West Louisville, Simmons President Dr. Kevin Cosby said. Cosby said he’s fighting claims that this is just a pass through to give money to the college.

Cosby said certain members inside the Metro Council pushed back, resulting in another instance of a Black-operated organization missing out on investment.

”That just reinforces the stereotype that Black people are untrustworthy when it comes to business,” Cosby said.

Cosby said the California neighborhood is the poorest zip code in the state, and until the people within it are invested in, it will continue to be.

The project isn’t dead in the water yet, with officials hoping to get the Family Life Center constructed at some point in the future.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.