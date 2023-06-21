Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Shower chances decrease steadily toward the weekend

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain exits this evening, drier overnight
  • Scattered showers mainly east of I-65 Thursday, small pop-up storm chance on Friday
  • Weekend mainly dry until storms arrive late Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wednesday’s showers will be mostly gone by sunset, leaving behind only a small shower chance through midnight or so. Skies will be cloudy overnight as lows get down into the 60s by Thursday morning.

Scattered showers will develop Thursday afternoon, keeping the day cloudy and dry.

Those east of I-65 have the best chance of seeing these light to moderate showers through the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the 70s Thursday.

Scattered showers look to continue in a slightly reduced fashion Thursday night as the pesky area of low pressure we’ve been talking about for days starts to pinwheel north of our area. Lows will be in the 60s heading into Friday morning.

As we find ourselves on the western edge of the departing low pressure system on Friday, a few scattered downpours and storms may develop during the heating of the day. Rain chances on Friday overall are reduced compared to previous days.

Saturday looks mainly dry with only a small pop-up shower chance. Highs will recover into the mid 80s thanks to the sunshine. Most of Sunday looks dry but an oncoming cold front will increase storm chances Sunday night into Monday. Some of these storms could be strong depending on timing and ingredient availability, so stay tuned!

