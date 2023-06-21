Contact Troubleshooters
Fort Wayne man on U.S. Marshals “15-Most-Wanted” list in custody

Joshua Smiley
Joshua Smiley(Huntington County Sheriff's Office)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man that was featured on the U.S. Marshals Service’s 15-Most-Wanted list has been arrested.

Police say 26-year-old Joshua Smiley was arrested Tuesday night on narcotics violations. He is being held in the Huntington County Jail.

U.S. Marshals say Smiley is wanted for the 2021 fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man in Mobile, Alabama.

They say he was convicted in 2019 for the 2018 Easter weekend murder of Javon Burnett.

