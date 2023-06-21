Gavin Perkins indicted by grand jury for murder of his mother

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Grand Jury has returned an indictment for Gavin Perkins, charging him with murder in connection to his mother’s death back in 2018.

The announcement was made by Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office, stating actions from his office resulted in Perkins’ indictment.

Perkins is accused of shooting and killing 69-year-old Ruth Perkins inside of her home on Southern Meadows Road in April 2018.

He was found incompetent to stand trial twice for his mother’s murder and was placed within a state institution. However, a mental health loophole meant Perkins could possibly be released as officials could not keep him involuntarily admitted.

Perkins’ family has fought to prevent his release, asking for the case to be turned over to Cameron’s office.

There is no court date set for Perkins.

