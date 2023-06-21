I-65 North at Hardin County/Bullitt County line closed due to multi-vehicle crash
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s an interstate closure Wednesday morning commuters should be aware of.
I-65 North at the Hardin County/Bullitt County line is closed to a crash involving multiple vehicles.
It’s not known how long the closure will remain in place.
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-65 NB is CLOSED at the Hardin/Bullitt Co line due to a multi-car crash. pic.twitter.com/6ca5tIFqoH— Brian Goode ❄️ (@BGoodeWAVE3) June 21, 2023
