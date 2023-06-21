Contact Troubleshooters
International tech, employment company opens first United States headquarters in Louisville

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An international tech and employment company is opening up its first United States headquarters in Louisville.

GoJob is based in France. The employment platform uses technology and data to make the labor market more accessible.

The company opened its first U.S. headquarters on East Market Street in Nulu Wednesday morning. Mayor Craig Greenberg and members of GoJob were at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“We strive to be a wonderful place for folk around the world to locate their businesses, to grow their businesses, to create great jobs, to partner with our local educational institutions,” Greenberg said.

To celebrate, Mayor Greenberg proclaimed June 21, 2023, as “GoJob Day” in Louisville.

While this is the first U.S. headquarters, the company plans to open additional American offices in the future.

