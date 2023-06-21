Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS Board approves plan to stop revenue growth at 4% from taxes

The Board of Education has approved a plan that will allow the district to approve a tax rate generating up to 4% revenue increase.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Board of Education has approved a plan that will allow the district to approve a tax rate generating up to 4% revenue increase.

Jefferson County Public Schools said the new tax rate will depend on property value, meaning the tax rate could actually go down with property value assessments going up in the current year.

With a tax rate above 4%, people would have been able to petition to block the increase.

The board will not officially vote on a tax rate increase until the fall.

