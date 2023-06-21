Contact Troubleshooters
KSP: 15-year-old charged for car thefts in Henry County

KSP Logo
KSP Logo(Kentucky State Police)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PENDLETON, Ky. (WAVE) - A 15-year-old from Henry County is facing charges after police accused him of vehicle theft.

Kentucky State Police said two vehicles, including a heavy-duty truck, were stolen in Henry County.

The first vehicle was found after being wrecked and abandoned in Henry County. KSP said they received calls around 12:35 p.m. saying the truck was spotted near Pendleton.

Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop and said the driver failed to stop. A pursuit began, eventually crossing into Oldham County toward Lagrange.

KSP said a deputy’s vehicle was struck by the truck during the pursuit.

Troopers attempted to deploy a tire deflation device twice, the first time unsuccessful.

The tire deflation device is designed to deflate a vehicle’s tires in a controlled manner to safely and effectively slow or end a vehicle pursuit, KSP said.

During the second attempt, a tire deflation device was deployed successfully, deflating at least one of the truck’s tires.

The truck turned onto Main Street in Lagrange and hit numerous parked cars before coming to a stop. 

All vehicles were unoccupied.

The teen got out of the truck and fled on foot before police tased him. He was taken into custody without further incident.

KSP said he had been reported as a missing person the day before.

No injuries were reported during or as a result of this incident, and the investigation remains ongoing by KSP.

