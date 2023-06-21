Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: Shooting victim walks into UofL Hospital

(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers received a call late Tuesday night about a shooting victim who walked into University of Louisville Hospital.

Police said the call came in around 11:40 p.m. and that the victim was being treated for a gunshot wound.

Police believe there was possibly a shooting in the Nellie Bly Drive area.

There are no known suspects as the Louisville Metro Police Department Non-Fatal Shooting Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information can call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

