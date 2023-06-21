Louisville Metro Budget Committee approves FY24 amendments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg’s Fiscal Year 2023-2024 budget proposal will be voted on later this week.

Mayor Greenberg had proposed a $868 million operating budget and a $225 million capital budget back in April. The Louisville Metro Budget Committee unanimously approved amendments to the operating budget on Tuesday.

The amendments added $3 million for the Goodwill Opportunity Campus in West Louisville, $4 million to fix roads, alleys and sidewalks, and $3 million to fix the Algonquin and Camp Taylor pools.

The Louisville Metro Budget Committee also approved nearly $5 million for deferred maintenance for Metro Parks.

“I appreciate the hard work and collaboration of Metro Council on the FY24 Budget. My administration and I fully support the amendments made yesterday evening and encourage Metro Council to pass this budget, as amended, on Thursday,” Mayor Greenberg said in a statement released Wednesday morning.

For more information on Mayor Greenberg’s recommended FY24 budget, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.