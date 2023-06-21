Louisville School of Rock group heading out on tour
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It can be hard to break into the music world. Some local teens are already one step ahead.
16 musicians from the School of Rock program leave for a tour with stops in Cincinnati and Chicago this weekend.
The performers have been working hard to prepare with lots of rehearsals as well as lessons.
They’re ready with a set that covers all sorts of classic rock hits.
You can catch these talented performers on Thursday before they leave town. They’re playing Portal at 1512 starting at 5 p.m.
Check out these videos to get just a taste of the great music they can play!
