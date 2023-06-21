Man killed, another seriously injured in Park Duvalle double shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating a double shooting that happened in the Park Duvalle neighborhood Tuesday night.

LMPD Major Arnold Rivera said officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to the 1500 block of Cypress Street on a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a man shot. Rivera said the man died before he could be taken to the hospital.

While police were canvassing the area, they found another man shot. Rivera said they were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

