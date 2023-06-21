Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man killed, another seriously injured in Park Duvalle double shooting

Man killed, another seriously injured in Park Duvalle double shooting
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating a double shooting that happened in the Park Duvalle neighborhood Tuesday night.

LMPD Major Arnold Rivera said officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to the 1500 block of Cypress Street on a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a man shot. Rivera said the man died before he could be taken to the hospital.

While police were canvassing the area, they found another man shot. Rivera said they were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

(Story ends after livestream)

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Police investigation underway in Portland neighborhood
Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Portland neighborhood
LMPD investigating boating death on the Ohio River
Lisa G. Tesch, 51, is being sought by Jeffersonville, Ind. , police in connection with the...
Jeffersonville Police searching for grandmother accused of toddler’s death in hit-and-run
Bosque Redondo, trained by Alexis Claire, died days after an Allowance race on May 13.
KHRC releases 5th necropsy report for horse that died at Churchill Downs

Latest News

David Morales, 23
23-year-old arrested in connection to double homicide outside Hoops Grill & Sports Bar
5-year-old shot to death by 7-year-old in Jackson County home. Safety advocates say accidents...
KSP: 7-year-old accidentally shoots, kills 5-year-old in Jackson County
Kentucky Horse Racing officials meet after Churchill Downs horse deaths
Body camera footage shows murder defendant discussing Timothy McVeigh