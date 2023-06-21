Contact Troubleshooters
Most OB-GYNs worried about abortion ruling effects, survey says

FILE - More than a third of doctors surveyed said it has become difficult to practice within...
FILE - More than a third of doctors surveyed said it has become difficult to practice within the standards of medical care.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) - Most OB-GYNs are worried about the effects of revoking the federal right to an abortion, according to a survey by KFF.

The organization surveyed hundreds of practicing OB-GYNs nationwide about their experiences since the Supreme Court decision last year.

More than two-thirds said the ruling has worsened their ability to respond to pregnancy-related emergencies and exacerbated pregnancy-related mortality.

About a quarter of OB-GYNs said they had patients who could not get the abortion they wanted. Half of those were in states where abortion is banned.

In general, more than a third of doctors surveyed said it has become difficult to practice within the standards of medical care, and many are also concerned that this will make it harder to attract new OB-GYNs to the field.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

