New affordable housing community opens in Louisville's Okolona neighborhood

Jefferson’s Landing has 240 new units in the Okolona area.
Jefferson's Landing has 240 new units in the Okolona area.
By Olivia Russell
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Community leaders cut the ribbon on Louisville’s newest affordable housing community.

Jefferson’s Landing is phase two of the housing project by LDG Development. Developers say its “sister property,” Jefferson Green, had a long waiting list, which encouraged them to finish the new building earlier than planned.

Jefferson’s Landing has 240 new units in the Okolona area. It is for people who earn up to 70 percent of the area median income, or up to $62,790 annually for a family of four.

The clubhouse includes a fitness center and pool, among other amenities.

In addition to the property amenities, residents also have access to healthcare through Norton’s mobile health clinic. It visits the campus twice a week for routine services.

The campus will also be the site of Bezos Academy, a tuition-free, year-round Montessori-inspired preschool. It is scheduled to open in January 2025.

Chris Dischinger from LDG Development said this property is helping to build lives.

“We always say that housing is the basis of good healthcare, housing is the basis of good education, housing is the basis of economic development,” Dischinger said.

Yolanda Crim was one of the first people to move in when the building started leasing units. It’s the first brand new property she and her kids have ever lived in.

So far, her experience has been full of positives.

“I prayed about this place,” Crim said. “I prayed about it. It was very important that me and my children start out very fresh and have our own- considering what we’ve been through. This has done it for us.”

