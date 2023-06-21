Contact Troubleshooters
New Albany City Council first July 2023 meeting rescheduled

(WAVE News)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first New Albany City Council meeting of July 2023 has been rescheduled.

It was originally scheduled for Monday, July 3 at 7 p.m. It will now be on Wednesday, July 5 at 7 p.m.

The meeting is still set to be held at New Albany City Hall in the Council Chambers in Room 100.

Anyone with any questions can call the New Albany City Clerk’s Office at (812) 948-5336.

For more information on the New Albany City Council, click or tap here.

