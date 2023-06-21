New Albany City Council first July 2023 meeting rescheduled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first New Albany City Council meeting of July 2023 has been rescheduled.

It was originally scheduled for Monday, July 3 at 7 p.m. It will now be on Wednesday, July 5 at 7 p.m.

The meeting is still set to be held at New Albany City Hall in the Council Chambers in Room 100.

Anyone with any questions can call the New Albany City Clerk’s Office at (812) 948-5336.

