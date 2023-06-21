New Albany police arrest man caught on camera attempting to enter home with handgun

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A man who was caught on a Ring doorbell camera attempting to enter a home while holding a handgun has been arrested, according to New Albany police.

Police said the video had been shared online, leading to an investigation into the incident. There were no details on when or where the incident occurred.

NAPD said they were able to quickly identify the subject, who has been booked in Floyd County Jail.

“We are relieved to have this individual in custody,” NAPD Chief Todd Bailey said in a post. “Incidents of this nature are uncommon in New Albany and are shocking when viewed.”

NAPD said the man’s name is being withheld until he is formally charged.

