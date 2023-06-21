Norton Healthcare announces expansion of research efforts with new institute

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare leaders announced an expansion of their research efforts with the new Norton Research Institute.

The space will act as the central hub overseeing all research, including clinical trials.

“It certainly is something that will have a direct impact on improving the lives of patients that so desperately seek solutions, and seek relief, and seek healing,” Norton Healthcare President & CEO Russell F. Cox said.

The institute will also give more patients access to clinical trials.

There will also be a new area of the institute titled Cressman Parkinson’s Research. Norton Healthcare Foundation provided $4 million for the program.

Efforts will be led by Norton Neuroscience Institute’s Chief Research Scientist Dr. Shirish Barve.

Barve said he’s most excited about how the space will be able to tackle Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and Autism spectrum disorder.

”The whole part is to identify these clinical pressure points in the gut, system and brain access,” Barve said, “so we can divvy up targets for prevention, number one, how not to get there, and then also targets for intervention to improve brain health and cognition.”

“We are using a lot more immunotherapy, really harnessing those patients immune systems against their cancer,” Dr. Don A Stevens, Medical Oncology and Hematology Norton Cancer Institute said. “While they do precede less challenges, they are significantly less challenging than what we were using before.”

Right now, more than 1,000 active research studies are happening for medical issues like cancers, diseases, and more.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.