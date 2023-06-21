Contact Troubleshooters
NuLu anticipates development boom

Developers are seeing big possibilities for the NuLu area, with NuLu's 'cool factor' attracting...
Developers are seeing big possibilities for the NuLu area, with NuLu's 'cool factor' attracting attention.(WAVE News)
By David Mattingly
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When developers look at NuLu, they don’t just see what is... they see what could be. Right now, they see a lot.

“I think it has fantastic architecture, it’s very walkable,” Zyyo CEO Nick Campisano said. “The food and beverage scene is outstanding, a fully diverse group of restaurants.”

Campisano has plans for hundreds of apartments and hundreds of parking spaces in NuLu. They are projects conceived during the pandemic and planned to become part of the local landscape.

He said he is counting on growth in Bourbon-ism and the tech sector to continue driving NuLu’s live, work and play appeal.

“NuLu is known as the innovation hub, and a lot of the start-ups or technology companies are choosing to call at home,” Campisano said. “So, if both of those continue to grow, Bourbon-ism and technology in Louisville, I think it will be much larger and much more developed than what it is now.”

That cool factor is attracting international attention.

Hotel Genevieve opened just before Derby with an endorsement from National Geographic, ranking it one of the top eight new city hotels in the US and praising its 122 “groovy” rooms.

“They are groovy, you have to see them,” Hotel Genevieve General Manager John Fields said. “It’s like a 70s retro, back in time. They’re fantastic.”

Fields said owner Bunkhouse Hotels saw NuLu as a perfect place for a stylish, upscale boutique hotel.

“They fell in love with the neighborhood,” Fields said. “It’s the vibe in the community. It’s so energetic. And you can’t beat what’s going on down here.”

