Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

PGA Tour will appear before a Senate panel investigating its deal with Saudi backers of LIV

FILE - PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan speaks during a news conference before the start of...
FILE - PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan speaks during a news conference before the start of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn. The most disruptive year in golf ended Tuesday, June 6, 2023, when the PGA Tour and European tour agreed to a merger with Saudi Arabia's golf interests, creating a commercial operation designed to unify professional golf around the world. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The PGA Tour said Wednesday that it would appear next month before a Senate subcommittee whose leader asked executives from the tour, Saudi golf interests and LIV Golf to testify as Congress investigates the business deal that upended the sport.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., announced that the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations would hold a hearing on July 11 to examine the agreement involving the PGA Tour, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and the European tour to pool commercial business and rights in a new company.

“Our goal is to uncover the facts about what went into the PGA Tour’s deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund and what the Saudi takeover means for the future of this cherished American institution and our national interest,” Blumenthal said in a statement. “Americans deserve to know what the structure and governance of this new entity will be. Major actors in the deal are best positioned to provide this information, and they owe Congress — and the American people — answers in a public setting.”

Blumenthal invited PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, Public Investment Fund Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan and LIV CEO Greg Norman to testify.

Monahan had sent a letter to various lawmakers June 9, three days after the PGA Tour’s stunning announcement of an agreement that would end all lawsuits between the PGA Tour and the Public Investment Fund. In the letter, he said the tour was “left on our own” to fend off Saudi Arabia’s bid to take over the sport with LIV Golf because of the United States’ geopolitical alliance with the kingdom.

In the last year, LIV Golf lured away some of golf’s biggest stars with signing bonuses of $100 million or more, prompting the PGA Tour to respond by pouring millions into its own tournament purses.

“We look forward to appearing before the Senate subcommittee to answer their questions about the framework agreement we believe keeps the PGA Tour as the leader of professional golf’s future and benefits our players, our fans and our sport,” the tour said in a statement. “Already, the first phase of this framework has resulted in the end of costly litigation with LIV Golf.

“As we enter the next phase, we look forward to continuing the productive conversations we had last night with our players, listening to their feedback and working toward negotiating a final agreement that is in their best interest and ensures that the tour leads any new venture.”

The tour said in the June 6 announcement that Al-Rumayyan would be chairman of the new company and Monahan would be the CEO. Two PGA Tour board members, Ed Herlihy and Jimmy Dunne, would join them on the executive committee.

Monahan has since stepped away from the tour for a “medical situation.” Two of his top executives are in charge of the tour’s day-to-day operations. Al-Rumayyan has said Norman was not apprised of the deal until shortly before it was announced.

The Justice Department’s antitrust division has been reviewing the golf landscape since last summer, and now it also is starting to look at the tour’s agreement with the Saudis and whether it violates federal antitrust laws. The inquiry is in its early stages.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Louisville nursing homes will be shutting down and paying penalties after site visits by...
Louisville nursing homes shut down after reports of neglect, rodent infestation
People who live in the Durbin Lane area of southern Fayette County, near the Kentucky River,...
Lexington woman comes face-to-face with bear peeking in her window
David Morales, 23
23-year-old arrested in connection to double homicide outside Hoops Grill & Sports Bar
Rex Wright, Jr., 23, of Louisville, was arrested on a warrant for one count of assault and six...
LMPD arrests suspect sought before attempted carjacking, officer-involved shooting
Trent Taylor Sr. (left), Taylor's father, and attorney David Mour (right) commented on the case...
Grand jury will not indict suspect in connection to deadly Shively Animal Clinic shooting

Latest News

Officials in Texas say a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier died earlier this week while on the...
Postal worker collapses, dies while working during excessive heat warning
A herd of goats took over a Texas neighborhood while grazing at a nearby development.
‘40 goats in my yard’: Goats invade neighborhood, graze in yards after breaking off from herd
Generic image of rain.
FORECAST: Shower chances decrease steadily toward the weekend
Goats invade neighborhood, graze on resident's yards
Tropical Storm Bret is set to batter the Caribbean as a strong tropical storm near hurricane...
Tropical Storm Bret grows stronger as eastern Caribbean islands prepare for heavy flooding