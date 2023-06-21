Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Search continues 3 years later for missing Dawnita Wilkerson

Search continues 3 years later for missing Dawnita Wilkerson
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s now been three years since Evansville woman, Dawnita Wilkerson’s family says she stopped answering her phone.

Her family says they reported her missing the next day.

Her daughter, Kiara Whitledge, was the first to call police and report her missing.

When we last spoke with Whitledge, she said their family is hurting, and they’re hoping that someone will come forward with more information.

Evansville Police say the investigation is still ongoing and active.

If you have any information on her disappearance, call police.

[Previous Story: June marks two years since Evansville woman’s disappearance]

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People who live in the Durbin Lane area of southern Fayette County, near the Kentucky River,...
Lexington woman comes face-to-face with bear peeking in her window
David Morales, 23
23-year-old arrested in connection to double homicide outside Hoops Grill & Sports Bar
Two Louisville nursing homes will be shutting down and paying penalties after site visits by...
Louisville nursing homes shut down after reports of neglect, rodent infestation
Trent Taylor Sr. (left), Taylor's father, and attorney David Mour (right) commented on the case...
Grand jury will not indict suspect in connection to deadly Shively Animal Clinic shooting
An Okolona fire station that is home to Kentucky’s first Safe Haven Baby Box said a baby was...
Baby surrendered at Louisville Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

A cold and cloudy day over downtown Louisville, Kentucky.
FORECAST: Cloudy with isolated showers
Kentucky’s May 2023 county unemployment data released
Nicole Workman had bought a ticket for the June 5 Powerball drawing and just recently checked...
‘An answer to some prayers’: Louisville woman wins $50K from Powerball ticket
Police say it was reported to them that the juveniles were offered candy by a stranger at...
Two juveniles hospitalized after reportedly taking candy from stranger at park, police say
The organization said it hosts Donor Appreciation Days to counter poor turnout weeks during a...
Kentucky Blood Center hosts Donor Appreciation Days to encourage giving blood