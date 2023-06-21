Contact Troubleshooters
StormTALK! Weather Blog 6/21

By Brian Goode
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

More downpours today that will continue to move from the EAST to the WEST. Some locations could exceed .50″ but most will fall under that mark.

More scattered showers Thursday with a cool day overall.

We will finally improve things Friday into Saturday and MOST of Sunday.

It will be later Sunday night into next week that the t-storm setup will return.

More on that in today’s video!

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

