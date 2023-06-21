StormTALK! Weather Blog 6/21

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

More downpours today that will continue to move from the EAST to the WEST. Some locations could exceed .50″ but most will fall under that mark.

More scattered showers Thursday with a cool day overall.

We will finally improve things Friday into Saturday and MOST of Sunday.

It will be later Sunday night into next week that the t-storm setup will return.

More on that in today’s video!

