Teen killed from double shooting in Park Duvalle neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was shot in killed in Park Duvalle double shooting.

According to the release, Lonnie Love Jr., 17, was shot and killed Tuesday night in a double shooting.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said that officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Cypress Street around 9:30pm.

When officers arrived on scene they found Love suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS pronounced him dead on the scene.

The other victim was listed in serious condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

