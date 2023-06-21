Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Teen killed from double shooting in Park Duvalle neighborhood identified

Lonnie Love Jr., 17, was shot and killed Tuesday night in a double shooting.
Lonnie Love Jr., 17, was shot and killed Tuesday night in a double shooting.(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was shot in killed in Park Duvalle double shooting.

According to the release, Lonnie Love Jr., 17, was shot and killed Tuesday night in a double shooting.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said that officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Cypress Street around 9:30pm.

When officers arrived on scene they found Love suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS pronounced him dead on the scene.

The other victim was listed in serious condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Louisville nursing homes will be shutting down and paying penalties after site visits by...
Louisville nursing homes shut down after reports of neglect, rodent infestation
People who live in the Durbin Lane area of southern Fayette County, near the Kentucky River,...
Lexington woman comes face-to-face with bear peeking in her window
David Morales, 23
23-year-old arrested in connection to double homicide outside Hoops Grill & Sports Bar
Rex Wright, Jr., 23, of Louisville, was arrested on a warrant for one count of assault and six...
LMPD arrests suspect sought before attempted carjacking, officer-involved shooting
Trent Taylor Sr. (left), Taylor's father, and attorney David Mour (right) commented on the case...
Grand jury will not indict suspect in connection to deadly Shively Animal Clinic shooting

Latest News

Castleman statue’s fate in hands of Louisville judge
The removal of Louisville's John Castleman statue will be reviewed in Kentucky's highest court.
Castleman statue’s fate in hands of Louisville judge
UofL Health discusses Alzheimer’s to raise awareness
The space will act as the central hub overseeing all research, including clinical trials.
Norton Healthcare announces expansion of research efforts with new institute