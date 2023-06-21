Contact Troubleshooters
UofL Health discusses Alzheimer’s to raise awareness

(WOWT)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - June 21 is the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year, and people around the world used that daylight to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s affects more than 6-million Americans 65 and older. It can make people more depressed, anxious, agitated and lead to reduced mental capacities. The disease is the seventh leading cause of death in the United States.

UofL Health shed light on the struggles that people with Alzheimer’s face along with their caregivers. One doctor explained why the disease can be especially hard to live with.

“It’s beyond just forgetting something,” Sameera Jackson with UofL Health said. “Now we have cognitive issues where we truly don’t understand how things are connected. Those are the reasons why this can be a tricky disease because things can come up where now, somebody might not be as safe at home because they might not understand why they need to keep the doors locked.”

For more information or to donate to Alzheimer’s research, click or tap here.

