UPDATE: I-65 North at Hardin County/Bullitt County reopened

UPDATE: I-65 North at the Hardin County/Bullitt County line is back open.

It reopened on Wednesday at about 10 a.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s an interstate closure Wednesday morning commuters should be aware of.

I-65 North at the Hardin County/Bullitt County line is closed to a crash involving multiple vehicles.

It’s not known how long the closure will remain in place.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-65 NB is CLOSED at the Hardin/Bullitt Co line due to a multi-car crash. pic.twitter.com/6ca5tIFqoH — Brian Goode ❄️ (@BGoodeWAVE3) June 21, 2023

