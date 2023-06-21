Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

VIDEO: Contestant dislocates shoulder while celebrating win on ‘The Price Is Right’

A game show contestant injured themselves celebrating. (Source: CNN, "THE PRICE IS RIGHT", FREMANTLE MEDIA, GETTY IMAGES, "The Price is Right"/Fremantle Media)
By Jeanne Moos, CNN
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A game show contestant got overly excited and managed to injure himself while celebrating his big win.

A contestant named Henry was a winner on “The Price Is Right.”

But little did he know the extra price he’d pay for his enthusiasm as one of his triumphant arm waves dislocated his shoulder.

When it was time to spin the wheel, his wife Alice had to do it for him.

The show posted on Instagram that “He won a trip to Hawaii and the emergency room.”

And he isn’t alone when it comes to contestants injuring themselves on the game show.

Previously, a contestant named Judy injured her ankle and made a trip to the hospital before finishing the show on crutches.

Back when Bob Barker was host, a contestant named Scott took a fall and ended up hurting his knee.

And the show’s current host, Drew Carey, is also seemingly in constant danger of being hugged to death.

Maybe the show should rethink its prices, but maybe the price is right for game show insurance.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Louisville nursing homes will be shutting down and paying penalties after site visits by...
Louisville nursing homes shut down after reports of neglect, rodent infestation
People who live in the Durbin Lane area of southern Fayette County, near the Kentucky River,...
Lexington woman comes face-to-face with bear peeking in her window
David Morales, 23
23-year-old arrested in connection to double homicide outside Hoops Grill & Sports Bar
Rex Wright, Jr., 23, of Louisville, was arrested on a warrant for one count of assault and six...
LMPD arrests suspect sought before attempted carjacking, officer-involved shooting
LMPD investigating boating death on the Ohio River

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during the stamp unveiling ceremony in...
Stamp of civil rights icon John Lewis unveiled in ceremony at the US Capitol
The removal of Louisville's John Castleman statue will be reviewed in Kentucky's highest court.
Castleman statue’s fate in hands of Louisville judge
Firemen use a water canon as they fight a blaze Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Paris. Firefighters...
Paris police look at gas leak as possible cause of explosion and fire that injured 24
UofL Health discusses Alzheimer’s to raise awareness