American Red Cross hosts ‘Stars, Stripes & Pints’ blood drive in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The American Red Cross announced the return of its “Stars, Stipes & Pints” Holiday Hero blood drive in Louisville following the Fourth of July holiday.

On July 5 and 6, the blood drive will be hosted at the UAW Local 862′s Union Hall at 3000 Fern Valley Road from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., according to a release.

The organization said the holiday could put a strain on donations and blood supply with a concerning shortfall in blood donations over the recent weeks.

To encourage blood donations, the Red Cross is offering the following perks for donors:

Fried chicken tender dinner, courtesy of Stoker’s Tenderex Farms, Inc.

One free ticket to Kings Island or other Cedar Fair Parks

An exclusive Red Cross dry bag, while supplies last. Details are available by clicking or tapping here

To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit Red Cross’ website or call 1 (800) RED-CROSS (733-2767) and use sponsor code: HERO.

