American Red Cross hosts ‘Stars, Stripes & Pints’ blood drive in Louisville

The organization said the holiday could put a strain on donations and blood supply with a...
The organization said the holiday could put a strain on donations and blood supply with a concerning shortfall in blood donations over the recent weeks.(Kheron Alston)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The American Red Cross announced the return of its “Stars, Stipes & Pints” Holiday Hero blood drive in Louisville following the Fourth of July holiday.

On July 5 and 6, the blood drive will be hosted at the UAW Local 862′s Union Hall at 3000 Fern Valley Road from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., according to a release.

The organization said the holiday could put a strain on donations and blood supply with a concerning shortfall in blood donations over the recent weeks.

To encourage blood donations, the Red Cross is offering the following perks for donors:

  • Fried chicken tender dinner, courtesy of Stoker’s Tenderex Farms, Inc.
  • One free ticket to Kings Island or other Cedar Fair Parks
  • An exclusive Red Cross dry bag, while supplies last. Details are available by clicking or tapping here.

To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit Red Cross’ website or call 1 (800) RED-CROSS (733-2767) and use sponsor code: HERO.

People who live in the Durbin Lane area of southern Fayette County, near the Kentucky River,...
Two Louisville nursing homes will be shutting down and paying penalties after site visits by...
Trent Taylor Sr. (left), Taylor's father, and attorney David Mour (right) commented on the case...
Jefferson’s Landing has 240 new units in the Okolona area.
The organization said it hosts Donor Appreciation Days to counter poor turnout weeks during a...
The space will act as the central hub overseeing all research, including clinical trials.
State health leaders came before legislators on Friday to discuss the end of the federal...
