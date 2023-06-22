America’s most expensive home is on sale for $250 million

Contact Troubleshooters
By KCAL, KCBS staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BEL-AIR, Calif. (KCAL, KCBS) – How about spending $250 million for a house?

A Georgian classical mansion called Casa Encantada in the famed Los Angeles community of Bel-Air is for sale.

And the price tag is $250 million, making it the most expensive home for sale in America.

But this is no ordinary abode.

The 60-room, 40,000-square-foot estate built in the 1930s sits on 8.5 acres adjacent to the Bel-Air Country Club.

It also boasts 18-foot ceilings, a huge dining room, card room, a pool bar, a screening room, lighted tennis and basketball courts, a rose garden, tons of trees, lush landscaping, and a greenhouse.

The current owner is billionaire financier and philanthropist Gary Winnick.

By the way, the house was also the highest priced home when it sold in 1980 and again in 2000.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

