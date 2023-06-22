Contact Troubleshooters
‘An answer to some prayers’: Louisville woman wins $50K from Powerball ticket

Nicole Workman had bought a ticket for the June 5 Powerball drawing and just recently checked it at a Louisville Kroger store.
Nicole Workman had bought a ticket for the June 5 Powerball drawing and just recently checked it at a Louisville Kroger store.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One Louisville woman was in disbelief after winning $50,000 from a Powerball ticket.

Nicole Workman had bought a ticket for the June 5 Powerball drawing and just recently checked it at a Louisville Kroger store, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

When she saw $50,000 appear on the monitor, she was caught off guard.

“I was like, ‘What, is this real?’” Workman told lottery officials. “I went through, and I had to do it (scan) again. Oh my gosh, I couldn’t believe it.”

Workman went onto the Kentucky Lottery website later that night to check the winning numbers.

“When I saw my numbers there, it was extra validation,” Workman said.

The $8 winning ticket was purchased at the Kroger on North Hubbards Lane and had four sets of numbers. The first set matched four white ball numbers and the Powerball, winning the game’s third place prize.

On June 16, Workman went to lottery headquarters and walked away with a check for $35,750 after taxes.

She said she would use the money to pay back home repair expenses.

“This was an answer to some prayers we were needing,” Workman said.

Kentucky Lottery said the Kroger store would receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.

