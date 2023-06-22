Contact Troubleshooters
Cameron asks FBI to investigate donations to Beshear’s reelection campaign

The notice sent from Cameron’s office on June 22 requests the FBI to look into $202,000 donated...
The notice sent from Cameron's office on June 22 requests the FBI to look into $202,000 donated to Beshear's campaign.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/AP) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has sent a request to the FBI to investigate contributions made to Gov. Andy Beshear’s reelection campaign.

Beshear, who is up for reelection in 2023′s gubernatorial race, is Cameron’s opponent after winning the Republican candidacy in May.

The notice sent from Cameron’s office on June 22 requests the FBI to look into $202,000 donated to Beshear’s campaign that were seemingly made by numerous family members of London, Ky. Mayor Randall Weddle and employees of a company he co-founded.

Cameron said while the donations appeared to be made separately, each of the donations had been charged to Weddle’s personal credit card.

The note states Cameron would be unable to investigate the incident himself due to ethics opinions.

Beshear’s campaign office said it has worked to refund more than $200,000 in campaign finances believed to exceed limits set by law, according to a report from the Associated Press.

In an update on Thursday afternoon, Beshear said any situation that arises with his campaign has been addressed with transparency and that he is continuously working with regulators.

Beshear’s campaign manager, Eric Hyers, said they were made aware of contributions that had exceeded contribution limits and worked to correct them immediately.

“The donors themselves raised the issue and expressed the desire to properly remedy the situation,” Hyers said in a release.

State election finance regulators were made aware of the situation and steps have been made to prevent similar situations from happening.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

