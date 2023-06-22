Civil lawsuit filed against former LMPD officer Bryan Wilson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A civil lawsuit filed against Bryan Wilson Tuesday.

The former LMPD officer is serving prison time for cyberstalking and civil rights violations.

Court documents state he hacked into 25 online accounts of women, directly communicating with eight of them and threatening to distribute their private photos to employers and loved ones. He was sentenced to 30 months, or two and a half years in prison.

Jane Doe said she was in bed three years ago when a notification appeared on her phone.

”I was tired, and it was the support team telling me to secure my account,” Doe said. “I tried to secure it with whatever they were asking, and then I got maybe 15 minutes later telling me I was on the internet.”

The suspect posted the video online and sent the video to a loved one.

She called LMPD and was given the number to the Sex Crimes Unit. However for months, and despite repeated messages, she said police didn’t respond. Her attorney claims LMPD did not ever assign a case number to the teacher’s complaints.

More time would go by until a WAVE Troubleshooter article was made about LMPD Officer Bryan Wilson. The department was investigating him for posting a sexually explicit picture of a police recruit online. That was in October 2019, about nine months before the teacher got the first message.

Meanwhile, the Lexington Police Department had received a separate, but similar, complaint. The victim in that case kept communicating with Wilson, the police records show, turning the tables on him. She stalled by telling Wilson a loved one had died. That extra time allowed police to track down the suspect’s IP address.

That victim even got Wilson to send her selfies of himself and was invited to his lake house. Information that was crucial to Lexington Police.

Kentucky State Police then used facial recognition software on the selfies, identifying Wilson.

“The constant question for me was why was this person doing this to me, what have I done,” Doe said. “A lot has changed. I’m going to cry. I deal with a lot of anxiety that I didn’t use to have to deal with. I used to be really different.”

Sara Collins is the victim’s attorney.

”He did this while he was a law enforcement officer, while he was under investigation, and it was never discovered,” Collins said.

Tuesday, Collins filed a civil lawsuit for her client. 30 pages details multiple claims against Wilson, including invasion of privacy and intentionally inflicting emotional distress.

Other named defendants include former LMPD Chief Steve Conrad, Robert Schroeder and former Lieutenant William Hibbs.

The lawsuit claims they should have known of Wilson’s sexual misconduct and properly investigated. Instead, it’s believed no action was taken and Wilson eventually resigned.

”When he gets out of federal prison, it’s my understanding he won’t have to register as a sex offender,” Collins said. “He won’t have certain restrictions that are placed on sex offenders.”

Doe said at one point she became suicidal. She’s sharing her story for other potential victims. When it comes to justice, no amount of money will make her whole again.

Wilson was sentenced to 120 hours of community service and three years of supervised release. He could be released before the full sentence is served.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.