Commission approves nominations for new historic landmarks in Louisville

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Historic Landmarks and Preservation District Commission met to hear nominations for Louisville locations to achieve historic landmark status on Thursday.

Some of the East Smoketown Historic District buildings would be added, as they are the largest collection of turn-of-the-century brewing buildings that are left.

The second project would be the John G. Epping Bottling Works building for its historical significance in Louisville’s soft drink history.

The final project presented was the Olds Motor Works and its importance in the early automobile dealership industry and throughout the time it has developed.

All three nominations were approved. Each project could be for the rehabilitation or preservation of the locations.

