FORECAST: Cloudy with isolated showers

WEATHER HEADLINES

Warmer weekend ahead ; highs return to the 80s

Stormy weather Sunday into early Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds remain overhead throughout the rest of the day. Isolated downpours are possible during the late afternoon and evening, mainly east of I-65. Highs today top out in the 70s.

Scattered showers continue to roll through the region overnight into Friday morning. Lows fall into the 60s tonight.

We’ll keep mostly cloudy skies in Friday’s forecast, however, tomorrow looks warmer with highs near 80°. Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible tomorrow as the low continues to rotate nearby.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Friday night with lows in the 60s.

Drier weather is expected for most of the weekend as we warm into the 80s for highs. It will be toward Sunday evening into Monday that a cold front is likely to spark some gusty thunderstorms for the region. We’ll be monitoring that over the next few days.

