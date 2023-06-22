Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Isolated rain chances to end the week

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warmer weekend ahead ; highs return to the 80s
  • Stormy weather Sunday into early Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly cloudy skies are expected today as temperatures rise into the 70s for highs. Spotty showers are possible during the late afternoon and evening, mainly east of I-65. Scattered showers continue to roll through the region overnight into Friday morning. Lows fall into the 60s tonight.

We’ll keep mostly cloudy skies in Friday’s forecast, however, tomorrow looks warmer with highs near 80°. Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible tomorrow as the low continues to rotate nearby. Partly cloudy skies are expected Friday night with lows in the 60s.

Drier weather is expected for most of the weekend as we warm into the 80s for highs. It will be toward Sunday evening into Monday that a cold front is likely to spark some gusty thunderstorms for the region. We’ll be monitoring that over the next few days.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Most Read

People who live in the Durbin Lane area of southern Fayette County, near the Kentucky River,...
Lexington woman comes face-to-face with bear peeking in her window
David Morales, 23
23-year-old arrested in connection to double homicide outside Hoops Grill & Sports Bar
Two Louisville nursing homes will be shutting down and paying penalties after site visits by...
Louisville nursing homes shut down after reports of neglect, rodent infestation
Trent Taylor Sr. (left), Taylor's father, and attorney David Mour (right) commented on the case...
Grand jury will not indict suspect in connection to deadly Shively Animal Clinic shooting
An Okolona fire station that is home to Kentucky’s first Safe Haven Baby Box said a baby was...
Baby surrendered at Louisville Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Wednesday, June 21, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 6/21
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 6/20
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 6/19