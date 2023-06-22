Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Quieter weather begins the weekend, stormy weather ends it

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Small shower chance east of I-65 overnight
  • Isolated storms Friday afternoon fade to a mainly dry Saturday
  • Strong to severe storms possible Sunday evening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The light showers on the radar today will fade off of it tonight, leaving a small shower chance mainly east of I-65 overnight. Lows will be in the 60s as cloudy skies continue through early Friday.

Quite a few clouds will stick around on Friday, but peeks of sunshine in the afternoon will help to power out isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Most areas will stay dry. Highs will be in the 70s on Friday.

Clouds will be breaking up Friday night as the area of low pressure that’s been plaguing us for days finally departs. Lows will be in the 60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday looks mainly dry and partly sunny during the afternoon with only a small pop-up shower chance. Highs will edge closer to 90 degrees for the first time in a while.

Sunday is a day to watch as thunderstorms moving in from the northwest during the evening hours may be strong to

severe. Damaging winds appear to be the main concern with these storms. Storms look to exit very early Monday

morning and leave us with a small shower chance by the afternoon. Quieter weather arrives Tuesday and Wednesday

but a stormy stretch will likely arrive once again by late next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

